Generals Bounce Back in Resounding Fashion to Open the Home Schedule

June 1, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

The Victoria Generals, after falling to Seguin on opening night on the road on May 30th, bounce back emphatically to collect their first win of 2024 over the Baton Rouge Rougarou by a final score of 9-3 Saturday. The Generals improve to a record of 1-1 with the win, while the Rougarou fall to 1-1 with the defeat.

All nine of Victoria's runs Saturday night came in the first four innings of play, with the first three being a result of pitching miscues by Rougarou pitchers RHP Matthew Bienvenu (Univ. New Orleans) and RHP Hunter Nichols (Alvin Community College). These included two wild pitches and a bases-loaded walk. The second inning, with Nichols on the mound, was particularly devastating for Baton Rouge, as the Generals were able to score six runs in the inning alone. The highlights of this inning were RBI doubles by 1B Jacob Sanchez (UTRGV) and SS Riley Bender (Univ. Mary Hardin Baylor).

Victoria's offense would continue to produce in the 3rd and 4th innings for good measure thanks to another wild pitch allowed by Nichols, and an RBI single by DH James Benjamin (San Jacinto Community College).

Turning the spotlight on Victoria's pitching, HC Michael Oros adopted a two-inning strategy for the home opener, with five pitchers taking the mound. Standout performances came from starter and seasoned General, RHP Blane Zepling (Seminole State), who completed his two innings while leaving four runners LOB, and RHP Connor Kelly (UTSA), who impressed with four strikeouts and just one baserunner allowed. The Generals' pitching held strong, conceding only five hits on Saturday night.

The Generals will be back in action Sunday night, June 2nd, for Game 2 at home and Game 3 of the young campaign against the Rougarou, as they look for the series sweep at Riverside Stadium. First pitch will begin at 7:05 p.m.

