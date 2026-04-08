Fan-Favourite Lopez Excited to Return to Victoria

Published on April 7, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







At 11 years old, I was five foot seven and almost as wide, so catcher or right field was the best guess in Little League. A late growth spurt and affinity for Gram's baking meant I didn't move very quickly, but I did take up a lot of space.

Squatting with a cage on my head, I closed my eyes when I saw a club swing overhead. Then a ball hit me right in the chest protector.

"Maybe join the outfielders," coach said.

That was 1970.

I've always had a respect for catchers. A crouched blend of courage and mule stubbornness, donning and shedding protective amour between innings. Kind of a point guard in the summer heat, bending to a kneel then standing dozens of times a game, guiding eight on-field players into place and counseling shaky pitchers.

So, it's validating to hear catching feels exactly like it looks.

"When I started, I'd be sore for a couple days after catching games," Dillon Lopez says.

"I guess over time you kind of get used to hurting all the time. You get used to your body feeling not one hundred percent and you kind of roll with it."

Lopez, 21, is currently a junior at NCAA Div 1 program St Mary's University in San Antonio, his hometown. Lopez joined the Cats late in 2025, arriving July 1 after the team's starting catcher, Jacob Silva, injured his toe sliding into a base in Kelowna.

"If Dillon had arrived earlier, he no doubt would have been one of our all-star selections," Harbourcats GM Christian Stewart contends. "He's just a guy you can send up to the plate with confidence and put behind the dish with confidence to handle any of our pitchers."

Lopez, 5-10 and about 200 pounds, is kind of built for the job.

Dillon Lopez salutes the crowd after his walk-off base hit gave the Cats a dramatic 10-9 win over the Kelowna Falcons last July 12th (Photo: Justin Morash).

In the WCL, you're crouched behind home plate in about seven pounds of armour, in what amounts to the engine room. Two opposing forces are trying to collide: a hickory or birch bat whirls past your ear at almost 100 miles an hour as a ball's incoming at close to the same velocity. When the two intersect, it's game action: foul ball or in-play on the diamond.

But most of the game, the ball lands in the catcher's mitt for balls and strikes.

"It doesn't come too close to my head," Lopez says of the bat. "But it does come pretty close to my glove. All I try to do is focus on catching the ball."

Every inch of the catcher is protected, including their throat. It's kind of a dangerous place. And catchers need to keep it calm in the eye of the storm.

"We're more of a coach on the field," Lopez says. "We see everything and we keep everybody in check and remind everybody what they have to do."

My right field recollections were a lot of daydreaming punctuated by one or maybe two fly balls a game and less grounders.

Not so if you play catcher.

"I love catching because I'm always in the game and helps me stay locked in on what 's going on," Lopez says. "If definitely takes a lot of focus and some homework, understanding batters' swings and their tendencies.

Lopez is also an outstanding hitter. Arriving July 1 last season, he played 24 games and hit .350 with four doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI.

Currently back in San Antonio for his junior year at St Mary's University, Lopez is hitting .362 with eight dingers and 43 RBI in 35 games this spring.

Lopez is also outstanding in the classroom as a three-time conference honour roll student in his field of sport science.

And he's a student of the game, studying both his swing and his catching form on video most nights during the season, ensuring his fundamentals don't stray.

"Your swing can change slightly during the season," he explains. "There's mental fatigue and body fatigue and you have to push through the fog, stay true to fundamentals and not chase little fixes that up end altering the foundation."

The last year has been a huge challenge for Lopez outside the lines. Three months before he joined the Cats in 2025, Lopez lost a family member after a lengthy illness.

Dillon Lopez should be a steady influence behind the plate for the HarbourCats again in 2026 (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

His St Mary's teammate, Garret Brooks, who also arrived in Victoria at the beginning of July, was instrumental at the start.

"He definitely helped me out with getting in there and getting situated," Lopez recalls. "We hung out with a lot of the guys and kind of got to fit in a little bit, especially when it's the middle of summer and everybody's already used to each other."

It didn't hurt that both players made immediate impacts: Brooks hit .343 with six doubles and 13 RBI in 20 games; Lopez homered three times with 18 RBI, four doubles and hit .350 in 21 games.

Through 30 games in the current NCAA season that began in February, both players are rolling at St Mary's: both are hitting well above .300 with a combined 12 homers and 63 RBI.

And when the calendar hits June, Lopez plans to be behind home plate for the first pitch.

"I feel like it should be much better transition wise," Lopez says. "I get to experience opening day and get the fans to kind of know me a bit more than a new face.

"It's exciting. I'm looking forward to winning a lot of games."

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Dillon Lopez and the HarbourCats begin the 2026 West Coast League season on the road in Portland on Friday, May 29th and then return to Wilson's Group Stadium for the Home Opener against the Edmonton Riverhawks on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:30 pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2026 HarbourCats games, as well as the 2026 All-Star Game and Home Run Derby July 14-15, Season Tickets and Flex-Packs are now on sale at harbourcats.com/tickets or at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street just around the corner from the stadium.







West Coast League Stories from April 7, 2026

Fan-Favourite Lopez Excited to Return to Victoria - Victoria HabourCats

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