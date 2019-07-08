Fan-Favorite Tyler Piacentini Back for Third Season

July 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo has jumpstarted the off-season signing period by announcing today that Tyler Piacentini will be returning for his third season with the team.

Piacentini (5-6, 151) tallied 26 points in 41 regular season games in the 2018-19 SPHL Championship campaign, while scoring three game-winning goals, including the dramatic overtime game-winner vs Pensacola on opening night.

En route to the team's second-straight President Cup Championship, the playmaking winger totaled five points on three goals, including another game-winner in the playoffs.

Through 88 career games, Piacentini has amassed 59 points.

The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. Follow the Havoc social media for details and a full schedule when it is released. Season tickets are still available at the Havoc office by calling 256-518-6160, or by visiting the season tickets link on the Havoc website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2019

Fan-Favorite Tyler Piacentini Back for Third Season - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.