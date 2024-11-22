Fan-Favorite Slugger Triston Casas to Join Joe Castiglione, Rich Gedman, and Tom Caron at Third Annual "WooSox Foundation Honors" Gala December 7

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced that Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas will join other franchise legends, Joe Castiglione, Rich Gedman, and Tom Caron at the third annual "WooSox Foundation Honors" gala at Polar Park on Saturday, December 7.

Community leaders, business leaders, and WooSox fans are invited to purchase tables or individual tickets at woosoxfoundation.org/honors. A limited number of tables remain.

The gala is the largest fundraiser for the WooSox Foundation, the club's charitable arm, whose "Starting 9" areas of focus include Education, Social Justice, Conquering Cancer, Diamond Sports, Mental Health, Veterans, Frontline Heroes, Pets, and Arts & Culture.

Tom Caron, who hosts the New England Sports Network's (NESN) Red Sox coverage, will serve as the evening's emcee and auctioneer. The WooSox will present a lifetime achievement award to Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Castiglione, who retired from broadcasting after the 2024 season after being the voice of the Red Sox for 42 years.

Additionally, the WooSox will honor Maura Mahoney of Worcester Public Schools (Education), Julie Bowditch of CASA Project Worcester (Social Justice), Dr. Lee Nadler of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Conquering Cancer), and Worcester City Councilor Luis Ojeda for his work with TLK Sports (Diamond Sports).

Following dinner and the awards show, all are invited down to the WooSox Clubhouse for an after-party, at which guests can meet and chat with all four Red Sox icons.

Casas was a fan favorite among WooSox Nation in 2022, when he appeared in 72 games for Worcester and hit .273 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 45 runs scored. He made his Polar Park debut on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. In his second at-bat, he hit a 352-foot opposite-field home run that tied the game.

"WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg and I vividly recall Triston's WooSox debut, not because of what he did during the game, but because of what he did after the game," said Director of Public Relations & Community Relations Alexis Dill.

"Triston was the last player to exit the field that night. Charles and I watched as Triston signed autographs for 45 minutes, until every eager child got their moment. We knew right then that Triston would be one of those special players who excels with fans and in the community, in addition to his heroics on the diamond.

"We encourage guests who attend the gala to stay for the after-party in the WooSox Clubhouse for the chance to meet and chat with Triston. He is as fun, as captivating, and as friendly as advertised!"

Casas made his Red Sox debut on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Since then, he has appeared in 222 games for Boston, batting .250 with 42 home runs and 109 RBIs. The slugger finished third in the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .263 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs in 132 games.

Gates open for the gala at 5 p.m., and free valet parking will be available on Washington Street near the ballpark's Gate C entrance.

