Cosmic Takeover Tour Sells out in Five Hours, Second Date Added

November 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - After an out-of-this-world response that saw tickets sell out in less than five hours, the Durham Bulls and Tri-City Chili Peppers have announced a second date to the 2025 Cosmic Takeover Tour's stop at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, with the additional date set for Friday, April 25th. The only way for fans to guarantee access to tickets to the Cosmic Takeover Tour is by registering for the ticket lottery at this link: https://chilipeppersbaseball.com/cosmic/.

Durham Bulls Athletic Park serves as the inaugural stop on the Tri-City Chili Peppers' Cosmic Takeover Tour, featuring a blend of traditional baseball and over-the-top fan engagement with a combination of top-level players, music, and mind-bending special effects by using the world's only stadium-grade black lights. The viral sensation of this past summer, Cosmic Baseball gained national attention from media outlets including CNN, FOX News, ABC, The Today Show, ESPN, and MLB Network, spurring a wait list of more than 50,000 fans over a two-month span and the demand for the 2025 Cosmic Takeover Tour.

The Cosmic Takeover Tour will also feature stops in Indianapolis, Nashville, Toledo, and Worcester, among other locations. For more information on the Cosmic Takeover Tour, and to register for the ticket lottery for this additional date, please click this link: https://chilipeppersbaseball.com/cosmic/. Fans who previously registered for the initial April 26th date do not need to register again.

