Family Fun Community Outreach Events Take Center Ice this Weekend at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque

February 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







(Albuquerque, NM) - Outpost Ice Arenas and the New Mexico Ice Wolves 3HL team today announced a weekend of family fun community outreach events with a school-day matinee game, special Locker #505 "Back to School" themed uniforms sponsored by Chill Boys with game worn jerseys available at DASH Auctions, the annual Chuck-a-Skivvy for Locker #505 with big prizes, a chance to meet the wolf Wa-Pi and the Amigos Sled Hockey Tournament.

The NA3HL NM Ice Wolves three-game homestand against the Atlanta Capitals starts Thursday, February 13 at 11am MT as the School Day Matinee game brings hundreds of kids from Albuquerque area schools together with most experiencing hockey for the first time. Then on Friday, February 14 fans will have a chance to see and meet the wolf Wa-Pi as the Wanagi Wolf Fund and Rescue will be on hand to show Wa-Pi up close and personal while teaching about the important work of the organization and how fans can get involved. The game starts at 6:30pm MT and Wa-Pi will be at center ice pregame for a ceremonial faceoff.

For the Saturday, February 15 game at 6:30pm MT the team is working with Locker #505 to gather new packages of boys and girls underwear for the incredible local charity. For special Chuck-a-Puck prizes fans are asked to bring as many new packages of underwear as they want chances to win to toss on the ice after the second period. Fans will get numbers placed on their underwear packages and those whose packages land closest to the targets can win prizes that include a $25 Pizza 9 gift card, pizza from Bubba's 33, a round trip for one on the Sandia Peak Tram, a team signed game jersey and a hot air balloon ride for two generously provided by Rainbow Ryders. Tickets are still available and fans are encouraged to bring as many new packages of underwear as they can for more chances to win. Fans can also bring new packages of underwear all weekend long to Outpost Ice Arenas to drop off for Locker #505. Following the Saturday, February 15 game there will also be a skate with the players event open to everyone in attendance with rental skates provide to those who need them.

LOCKER 505 BACK TO SCHOOL JERSEYS NM ICE WOLVES NA3HL TEAM 2.14.25.jpg IMG_3937 2.JPG IMG_4022 2-2.jpg

The team's special Locker #505 "Back to School" themed jerseys are sponsored by Chill Boys (chillboys.com) will be available for auction on DASH auctions starting Thursday, February 13 at 11:00am MT and will close Monday, February 17 at 7pm MT. The starting bid is $125 with $25 increments and a buy now option at $500. All proceeds go directly to Locker #505.

Throughout the weekend including the evening of Friday, February 14 the New Mexico Blade Runners Sled Hockey team is hosting the Amigos Sled Hockey Tournament at Outpost Ice Arenas. Sled Hockey is a unique adaptive sport that is hockey's version of wheelchair basketball. Teams from Utah, Arizona and Calgary will compete with one another and the NM Bladerunners and fans are encouraged to come out and support the teams and athletes, while learning more about this unique sport that is available right here in Albuquerque.

Amigos Sled Hockey schedule at Outpost Ice Arenas below (all times MT):

Friday, February 14 at South Rink NM Blade Runners vs. Arizona Coyotes at 5-6pm Calgary vs. Utah at 6:15-7:15pm

Saturday, February 15 at North Rink NM Blade Runners vs. Utah at 10:15-11:15am Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary at 11:30-12:30pm

Saturday, February 15 South Rink Calgary vs. NM Blade Runners at 4:45-5:45pm Utah vs. Arizona Coyotes at 6-7pm

Sunday, February 16 North Rink Third Place Game at 8-9am

Sunday, February 16 North Rink Championship Game at 9:15-10:15am

The New Mexico Ice Wolves NA3HL team continue their 2024-2025 season at number two in the South Division with a record of 31-6-2-2. They have clinched a playoff spot for the 2025 Fraser Cup and continue fighting towards the best seeding possible.

Tickets for NM Ice Wolves NA3HL home games are available at tickets.3hlnmicewolves.com. for more information.

All NA3HL games are live on NATV through a monthly or annual subscription, there is also a pay-as-you-go option to pay per game. To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves Organization please visit their NA3HL Team Page

The NA3HL is the only USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior league and serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL, which is managed organizationally by the North American Hockey League (NAHL), is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in Tier I or II junior hockey and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit www.na3hl.com

The NA3HL NM Ice Wolves three-game homestand against the Atlanta Capitals starts Thursday, February 13 at 11am MT as the School Day Matinee game brings hundreds of kids from Albuquerque area schools together with most experiencing hockey for the first time. Then on Friday, February 14 fans will have a chance to see and meet the wolf Wa-Pi as the Wanagi Wolf Fund and Rescue will be on hand to show Wa-Pi up close and personal while teaching about the important work of the organization and how fans can get involved. The game starts at 6:30pm MT and Wa-Pi will be at center ice pregame for a ceremonial faceoff.

For the Saturday, February 15 game at 6:30pm MT the team is working with Locker #505 to gather new packages of boys and girls underwear for the incredible local charity. For special Chuck-a-Puck prizes fans are asked to bring as many new packages of underwear as they want chances to win to toss on the ice after the second period. Fans will get numbers placed on their underwear packages and those whose packages land closest to the targets can win prizes that include a $25 Pizza 9 gift card, pizza from Bubba's 33, a round trip for one on the Sandia Peak Tram, a team signed game jersey and a hot air balloon ride for two generously provided by Rainbow Ryders. Tickets are still available and fans are encouraged to bring as many new packages of underwear as they can for more chances to win. Fans can also bring new packages of underwear all weekend long to Outpost Ice Arenas to drop off for Locker #505. Following the Saturday, February 15 game there will also be a skate with the players event open to everyone in attendance with rental skates provide to those who need them.

The team's special Locker #505 "Back to School" themed jerseys are sponsored by Chill Boys (chillboys.com) will be available for auction on DASH auctions starting Thursday, February 13 at 11:00am MT and will close Monday, February 17 at 7pm MT. The starting bid is $125 with $25 increments and a buy now option at $500. All proceeds go directly to Locker #505.

Throughout the weekend including the evening of Friday, February 14 the New Mexico Blade Runners Sled Hockey team is hosting the Amigos Sled Hockey Tournament at Outpost Ice Arenas. Sled Hockey is a unique adaptive sport that is hockey's version of wheelchair basketball. Teams from Utah, Arizona and Calgary will compete with one another and the NM Bladerunners and fans are encouraged to come out and support the teams and athletes, while learning more about this unique sport that is available right here in Albuquerque.

Amigos Sled Hockey schedule at Outpost Ice Arenas below (all times MT):

Friday, February 14 at South Rink

NM Blade Runners vs. Arizona Coyotes at 5-6pm

Calgary vs. Utah at 6:15-7:15pm

Saturday, February 15 at North Rink

NM Blade Runners vs. Utah at 10:15-11:15am

Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary at 11:30-12:30pm

Saturday, February 15 South Rink

Calgary vs. NM Blade Runners at 4:45-5:45pm

Utah vs. Arizona Coyotes at 6-7pm

Sunday, February 16 North Rink

Third Place Game at 8-9am

Sunday, February 16 North Rink

Championship Game at 9:15-10:15am

The New Mexico Ice Wolves NA3HL team continue their 2024-2025 season at number two in the South Division with a record of 31-6-2-2. They have clinched a playoff spot for the 2025 Fraser Cup and continue fighting towards the best seeding possible.

Tickets for NM Ice Wolves NA3HL home games are available at tickets.3hlnmicewolves.com.

The team has two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks, and catering options are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $300 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $350 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact tickets@nmicewolves.com for more information.

All NA3HL games are live on NATV through a monthly or annual subscription, there is also a pay-as-you-go option to pay per game. To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves Organization please visit their NA3HL Team Page or on social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. For team media inquiries, please contact Aaron Martinez at 505-212-8762 or amartinez@reelz.com

The full NM Ice Wolves NA3HL schedule can be viewed here.

Public Skating opportunities round out the incredible weekend at Outpost Ice Arenas with the following schedule:

Thursday, February 13 at 1:45-3:30pm, 4:45-6:45pm and 7:15-9:15pm

Friday, February 14 at 12-1:30pm and 7:30-9:30pm

Saturday, February 15 at 11am-1:30pm, 3-4:30pm and 7:15-9:30pm

Sunday, February 16 at 2-4pm and 4:30-6:30pm. Both Sunday sessions are on the Outpost's unique CooLLoop© which combines both main rinks and both training/curling rinks.

