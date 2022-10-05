Fall Ball: Golf Begins October 7th - 9th

If you missed the opportunity to get out and enjoy Jackson Field as you've never seen before last year or even earlier this year, here's another chance! The Grand River Country Club, where we've paired golf and baseball together, is back for a special Fall Edition! We've created a fun and unique 9-hole, 27-shot experience that spans the entire 360-degree concourse.

This special 3-day event is open to individuals and foursomes. Friday thru Sunday Individual Tee Times are $35 for 9 holes and Friday thru Sunday foursomes are $125 total for 9 holes. Golfers of all ability levels are welcome! But this time around, be on the lookout for water hazards and sand traps guarding the greens! *It's a "Thirsty Saturday!!" From 11 am -7 pm, enjoy select $2 Draft Beers! *

Begin in Pepsi Porch and move your way counterclockwise around the concourse before ending in left-field under the video board. The point system is as follows: 25 pts for a Hole-in-One, 10 pts for a ball on the green, 2 pts for a ball on the field, and 0 pts for a ball in the stands. Your hole score is the total points earned from your three shots added up on each tee.

Back by Popular Demand! Receive Bonus Points for Attire and/or supporting the Greater Lansing Food Bank and add up to 40 pts to your round point total!

10 bonus points for wearing a Halloween Costume

10 bonus points for wearing your High School or College Jersey or apparel

Up to 20 bonus points for bringing a non-perishable food item for the Greater Lansing Food Bank (5 pts per item, 4 items = 20 pts)

The person with the highest point total from one completed 9-hole round after the event concludes on Sunday will be proclaimed champion! And if that's not enough, the champion will also receive a complimentary night in the Owner's Suite to enjoy a 2023 Lugnuts game (date TBD) AND presented the coveted Grand River Country Club Championship Red Blazer!

There will also be special prizes for Hole-in-Ones!

Just Added! ALL participants will receive (1) one GRCC logoed golf ball and (1) one logoed GRCC golf towel with their paid tee time reservation!

New Team Competition for a BIG Cash Prize! Play Grand River Country Club as a foursome and attempt to beat course architect, Matt, and "Win His Money!" Each morning of the event, Matt and his Lugnuts team will play the course and post their team score on the video board. Any foursome on Friday, Saturday or Sunday that surpasses this daily team score will be entered into a drawing to take home Matt's Money - A $750 Cash Prize! Bonus Points will be allowed to count in the team competition! Drawing will take place Sunday evening after the event concludes and the winning team will be notified via phone or email Monday, October 10th.

The estimated round time is 45-60 minutes. Ope! Alehouse will be open and available to "quench your thirst" before and during your round. Then head out to Good Hops and enjoy great post-round food and drinks. Parking close to Jackson Field will be available as City Lots #52,53 and 55 will be open to the public. If staffed by Lansing city parking officials, the parking fee is $5.00.

Grab your wedges and golfing buddies for an experience unlike any other! Questions? Contact us at lanisnglugnuts.com or 517-485-4500.

