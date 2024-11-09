Fake Punt and Huge 37-Yard Catch Set up Roughriders 1st Touchdown: CFL

November 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders







A fake punt and a 37-yard completion to Kian Schaffer-Baker, set up an AJ Ouellette touchdown, Saskatchewan's first of the game.

