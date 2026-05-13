FAITS SAILLANTS: Forge FC V FC Supra Du Québec: 13 Mai, 2026
Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video
L'histoire s'écrit au stade de Hamilton ! Ne manquez rien des faits saillants de cette toute première rencontre entre le Forge FC et la nouvelle formation de la ligue, le FC Supra. -- : OneSoccer
Check out the FC Supra du Quebec Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from May 13, 2026
- Forge FC to Face CS Saint-Laurent in TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinal - Forge FC
- Atlético Ottawa to Face Québec-Newcomers FC Supra in CanChamp Quarter-Finals - Atletico Ottawa
- FC Supra Adds Rising Defender Sasha Deslandes - FC Supra du Quebec
- Pre-Match Notes: May 13 vs. Forge FC - FC Supra du Quebec
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