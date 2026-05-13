FAITS SAILLANTS: Forge FC V FC Supra Du Québec: 13 Mai, 2026

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video







L'histoire s'écrit au stade de Hamilton ! Ne manquez rien des faits saillants de cette toute première rencontre entre le Forge FC et la nouvelle formation de la ligue, le FC Supra. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 13, 2026

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