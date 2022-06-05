Ezequiel Duran Makes MLB Debut with Rangers

FRISCO, Texas - Former Riders infielder Ezequiel Duran made his Major League debut with the Texas Rangers on Saturday, June 4th, against the Seattle Mariners.

In his debut, Duran went 0-for-3 in the Rangers' 3-2 win.

Duran was with the RoughRiders from Opening Day until June 3rd, becoming the first Riders player to be called directly up to Texas this season. With Frisco, Duran led all of baseball (MLB and MiLB) in doubles with 24 while slashing .317/.365/.574 with seven home runs, 31 RBIs and seven steals over his 45 games.

The Rangers acquired Duran at the trade deadline in 2021 along with infielders Josh Smith and Trevor Hauver and RHP Glen Otto in a trade with the New York Yankees that send former RoughRiders infielder Joey Gallo and RHP Joely Rodriguez to the Bronx.

Duran becomes the 179th former Riders player to make his major league debut, joining Christian Lopes, Jacob Lemoine and Josh Smith to become the fourth former RoughRiders player to crack the majors in 2022.

