Express INF Ezequiel Duran Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

July 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express INF Ezequiel Duran was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for July 22-28, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday afternoon. Duran is the first position player this season to take home the weekly honor.

In six games against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) from July 23-28, Duran went 12-for-25 with one double, one triple, five home runs, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored, one walk and four strikeouts.

He homered in each of the first four games of the series and became the first Round Rock hitter to belt a home run in four consecutive games since current Seattle Mariners INF Josh Rojas accomplished the feat against the Iowa Cubs from June 20-24, 2019.

The righty posted a four-hit game on July 26 against the Isotopes and was a triple shy of the cycle. He finished 4-for-5 with a double, a homer, four RBI and three runs scored. In the series finale on July 28, Duran went 3-for-5 with a triple, a homer, one RBI and one run scored while finishing a double shy of the cycle.

Duran was optioned to Round Rock on June 26 after starting the season with Texas. In 19 games with the E-Train, he is slashing .277/.302/.554 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored, three walks and 19 strikeouts. The 25-year-old was traded to Texas in July of 2021 from the New York Yankees organization. He spent all of 2023 with the Rangers and helped the team to its first World Series Championship.

Round Rock begins a six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) starting Tuesday at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Tim Brennan (0-1, 3.48) is scheduled for the start against Space Cowboys RHP Ryan Gusto (4-2, 4.50). First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. CT.

