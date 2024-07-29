Aviators Joe Boyle Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (July 22-28)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that Joe Boyle was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (July 22-28). Boyle is the second Aviators player to be named PCL Pitcher of the Week in 2024. He joins right-hander Osvaldo Bido (April 29 - May 5).

The right-hander started in game four of the six-game series against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, at Great Nevada Field on Friday, July 26. He pitched 5.0 shutout innings in the no decision against the Aces. He allowed one hit, walked two and struck out nine batters on 18 batters faced: 76 pitches (47 strikes).

On the season, he has appeared in 10 games (started nine) and has posted a 0-3 record with a 7.16 ERA. He has allowed 18 hits and struck out 41 batters in 27.2 innings pitched.

He began the season with Oakland. He has appeared in seven games (all starts) for the Athletics and has posted a 2-5 record with a 7.16 ERA. He has allowed 25 hits and struck out 29 batters in 27.2 innings pitched. He has played in parts of two Major League seasons with the A's (2023-24).

Boyle has played professionally for four seasons in the Cincinnati and Oakland organizations. He was acquired by Oakland from Cincinnati for LH Sam Moll and international pool money on July 31, 2023. He was originally selected by the Reds in the fifth round of June 2020 First-Year Player Draft. Boyle attended University of Notre Dame for three seasons (2018-2020).

The Aviators, 13-13 in the second half and 50-51 overall, will host the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in a six-game homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, July 30 - August 4 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

