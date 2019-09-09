Explorers Are Finals Bound

September 9, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release





Your Sioux City Explorers claimed the South Division Championship Series 3-1 with a 5-2 win in 13 innings in game four against the Kansas City T-Bones.

The Explorers opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when 3B Jose Sermo (2-for-5) doubled home SS Nate Samson. LF Sebastian Zawada doubled the lead in the top of the fifth with a solo home run but the T-Bones found the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame as 2B Dylan Tice singled to plate 3B Ramsey Romano.

The T-Bones tied the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth as LF Danny Mars scored when DH Daniel Nava singled.

Sioux City worked in front in the top of the 13th inning when Sermo tripled to right field past the diving glove of RF Stewart Ijames. The play allowed both Samson and RF Jeremy Hazelbaker to score. Sermo scored in the next at-bat as DH Dexture McCall lifted a sac fly.

Sermo caught three pop flies in the bottom of the 13th to seal the win.

The Explorers await the winner of the NDCS in the American Association Finals which will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Sioux City.

Explorers to Host Games 1 & 2 of American Association Finals on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tickets Are On Sale Now

Get your tickets for the American Association Finals in Sioux City Now. The Explorers will host games 1 and 2 on Wednesday, Sept 11, and Thursday, September 12. Box Seats are $14, reserve seats $12, and General Admission $9.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.