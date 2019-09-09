Game 5 of North Division Championship Series Postponed Due to Rain, Decisive Game on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

September 9, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will have to wait one more day to find out which team is headed to the American Association Finals. With steady rain falling much of the day, and severe weather in the forecast, the decision was made to postpone Game 5 of the North Division Championship Series scheduled for Monday night.

The Saints and RedHakws will now play Game 5 of the NDCS on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at CHS Field. Fans that purchased tickets to Game 5 can use those same tickets for Tuesday night and will not need to exchange them at the box office. They can head straight to the front gates with their tickets. Fans who purchased tickets, but can't make the Tuesday game will be able to exchange their tickets for a 2020 regular season game once tickets go on sale in March. Those tickets will need to be exchanged in person at the box office beginning in March.

Ticket prices for Game 5 of the NDCS are the same as the regular season: $5 for berm seating (available only on day of game in person at the box office), $6 for bleacher seats, $12 for the drink rail, $14 for outfield reserved, $16 for infield reserved and $18 for home plate reserved. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.