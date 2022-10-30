Ex-Gades Manager Quatraro Named Manager of Royals

October 30, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Former Hudson Valley Renegades manager Matt Quatraro has been hired by the Kansas City Royals as their 18th manager in franchise history, the club announced on Sunday. Quatraro began his coaching career as the Renegades' hitting coach from 2004 through 2005, and managed the team during the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

Quatraro, 48, becomes the third former Renegades manager to be hired as the manager of a Major League team, joining Edwin Rodríguez and Charlie Montoyo.

Since departing the Hudson Valley, Quatraro managed two more seasons in the Rays organization in 2008 (Columbus Catfish) and 2009 (Bowling Green Hot Rods) before being named Tampa Bay's minor league hitting coordinator, a role which he held from 2010 through 2013.

The Cleveland Guardians hired Quatraro to their MLB coaching staff as their assistant hitting coach in 2014. He returned to the Rays in 2017, serving for a season as the third base coach before becoming the bench coach in 2018 when Montoyo departed to manage the Toronto Blue Jays.

"We are extremely excited to have Matt leading our club and core of talent," Royals executive vice president of baseball operations/general manager J.J. Picollo said in the team's statement. "Matt has great experiences throughout his career that have prepared him for this. He thoroughly impressed us all during our interview process and is clearly respected across the industry. We are looking forward to working alongside Matt to bring winning baseball to our great fans."

Last offseason, Quatraro interviewed for vacant managerial positions with the Oakland Athletics and New York Mets.

"I'm grateful to Mr. [Royals chairman and CEO Bruce] Sherman and the ownership group, J.J. and the front office, and everyone else with the Royals for this opportunity," Quatraro said in a team statement. "I already knew the talent on the roster and how great the fans in Kansas City are, and the interview process convinced me that the terrific things I'd heard about the organization's culture are true. I can't wait to get started, and for my family to get to Kansas City and be part of that community."

Quatraro hails from East Selkirk, New York in Albany County, just over an hour north of Dutchess Stadium. While coaching and later managing the Renegades, he served as an assistant coach for the University at Albany baseball team.

He was the eighth-winningest manager in Renegades history, compiling a 65-75 record with the Gades. Notable players managed by Quatraro in Hudson Valley include 2008 AL Rookie of the Year Evan Longoria, 2010 AL MVP Josh Hamilton, 2011 AL Rookie of the Year Jeremy Hellickson, and All-Star Stephen Vogt.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from October 30, 2022

Ex-Gades Manager Quatraro Named Manager of Royals - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.