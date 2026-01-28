Every Triple-Double from Alyssa Thomas' Historic Three-Game Streak

Published on January 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Engine put the league on notice

During the '25 szn, Alyssa Thomas became the first player in WNBA history to record three-consecutive triple-doubles! Press rewind on her historic run

Game 1 vs CHI: 10 PTS, 10 AST, 10 REB Game 2 vs CON: 13 PTS, 12 AST, 12 REB Game 3 vs IND: 18 PTS, 10 AST, 11 REB







