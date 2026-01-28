Every Triple-Double from Alyssa Thomas' Historic Three-Game Streak
Published on January 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Engine put the league on notice
During the '25 szn, Alyssa Thomas became the first player in WNBA history to record three-consecutive triple-doubles! Press rewind on her historic run
Game 1 vs CHI: 10 PTS, 10 AST, 10 REB Game 2 vs CON: 13 PTS, 12 AST, 12 REB Game 3 vs IND: 18 PTS, 10 AST, 11 REB
