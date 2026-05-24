Every Scoring Play from Hamilton vs. Toronto: CFL Preseason

Published on May 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Toronto Argonauts in this rainy preseason opener for the teams.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 23, 2026

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