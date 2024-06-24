Every Goal of Matchday 22!
June 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2024
- Earthquakes Part Ways with Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez - San Jose Earthquakes
- Djordje Mihailovic and Calvin Harris Named to Team of the Matchday for Contributions to 4-1 Victory over CF Montréal - Colorado Rapids
- Sebas Ferreira Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Inter Miami CF Forward Shanyder Borgelin Hosts Men's Mental Health Initiative in Partnership with Lowe's - Inter Miami CF
- Austin FC Acquires Ukrainian Center Back Oleksandr Svatok - Austin FC
- Unlikely Friendships Make Adapting to a New Club Easier, Take Kipp Keller and Pavel Bucha for Example - FC Cincinnati
