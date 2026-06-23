CFL Canadian Football League

EVERY CFL Touchdown from Week 3!

Published on June 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Every touchdown from CFL Week 3 in one place.

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 23, 2026


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