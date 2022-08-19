Everett Loses Game in the Ninth Inning, 9-8

EVERETT, WA: A roller coaster of a ballgame didn't quite fall the AquaSox way on Thursday as they dropped their third straight game to the Canadians, 9-8. Everett starting pitcher Juan Mercedes kept the AquaSox in the game with seven strikeouts in four innings of work.

Mercedes struck out the first five Vancouver batters he faced, while Everett was able to take an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single from third baseman Ben Ramirez.

Vancouver picked up one run in the second and two in the third to take a 3-1 lead. Ramirez countered with a 392-foot home run in the bottom of the third onto the grass berm in right field. Ramirez was hot all night going 3-4 with three RBI's and one run scored.

Powered by a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning from PK Morris, Vancouver held an 8-6 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth. Like the previous two games in the series, the AquaSox rallied from behind. Charlie Welch came up clutch again with a two-run single to tie the game at eight. Welch has been unstoppable since rejoining the Frogs this month and is 7-13 this series with ten RBI's.

But like previous games, Vancouver had an answer. Andres Sosa led off the top of the ninth inning with a walk and successfully stole second and third base. With runners on the corners, Riley Tirotta hustled down the line to prevent a potential inning ending double play that allowed Sosa to score the go-ahead run.

Relief pitcher Mike Mokma was almost untouchable out of the bullpen throwing two innings, only allowing one hit and striking out four. He has only allowed two hits in his last 4.1 innings pitched and has struck out seven during that span.

Everett returns tomorrow night for Funko Friday and looks to pick up their first win of the 12-game homestand. Fans can catch all the action live at the ballpark or on the 1380 KRKO radio network.

