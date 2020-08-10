Everett AquaSox Named 2020 NWL Undefeated Champions

August 10, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox announced on Monday, August 3 that they are claiming the title of "2020 Northwest League Undefeated Champions." As of now, no teams have disagreed with this statement. To celebrate, the Frogs have two "Undefeated Champions" T-shirts available for pre-sale on their website.

"After a successful 2019 season, the anticipation for the 2020 season was out of the park," said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "While we are disappointed that we do not get to see our fans this year, we feel they deserve to celebrate our undefeated season. This one-of-a-kind T-shirt is a great way for our fans to join the virtual celebration."

This marks the first championship victory for the Frogs since 2010 and the first undefeated season in franchise history. The AquaSox front office staff is thrilled to be an integral part in bringing a championship to Everett.

The "Undefeated Champions" T-shirts are available in both graphite heather and navy. Both shirts will be available for pre-order through Sunday, August 16 at 11:59 p.m. on the online Frog Shop at AquaSox.com.

