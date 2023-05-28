Everblades Prepped for Pivotal Matinee Game Five

May 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







St. John's, N.L. -â¯The Florida Everblades and Newfoundland Growlers face off in the series-defining Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m. EST. The series is tied 2-2 entering this massive matinee match in St John's.

Johnny Tychonick scored with eight seconds remaining in overtime to give the Growlers a 2-1 OT win over Florida in Game Four on Thursday. The goal came on a late power play and was Tychonick's first of the postseason.

Todd Skirving scored Newfoundland's other goal while Joe Pendenza potted Florida's only marker in the game. Pendenza's goal brought him to a tie with Oliver Chau for team points with 13 in the playoffs.

Both goalies played strong, stopping a combined 71 shots in the match. Luke Cavallin's 42 saves is the most a netminder has made against Florida in a postseason game this year.

Florida went scoreless on four power play chances while Tychonick's OT winner allowed Newfoundland to finish one-for-three on the power play. The Everblades do not have a power play goal in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The broadcast starts at 2:20 p.m. EST on FLOHockey and ESPN Southwest Florida.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 28, 2023

Everblades Prepped for Pivotal Matinee Game Five - Florida Everblades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.