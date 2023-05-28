Growlers Fall 5-2 in ECF Game Five

May 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers dropped a tight Game Five affair 5-2 to the Florida Everblades on Sunday afternoon at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Pavel Gogolev provided both Growlers goals but it was John McCarron who found the crucial tally as he tip with 7:11 left in regulation stood as the winner. Florida would add a pair of empty netters to seal the 5-2 win.

Game Six goes Tuesday night 7:00pm at the Mary Brown's Centre where Newfoundland need a win to keep their season alive.

Three Stars:

1. FLA - B. Winiecki

2. NFL - P. Gogolev

3. FLA - O. Chau

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.