Growlers Fall 5-2 in ECF Game Five
May 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped a tight Game Five affair 5-2 to the Florida Everblades on Sunday afternoon at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Pavel Gogolev provided both Growlers goals but it was John McCarron who found the crucial tally as he tip with 7:11 left in regulation stood as the winner. Florida would add a pair of empty netters to seal the 5-2 win.
Game Six goes Tuesday night 7:00pm at the Mary Brown's Centre where Newfoundland need a win to keep their season alive.
Three Stars:
1. FLA - B. Winiecki
2. NFL - P. Gogolev
3. FLA - O. Chau
