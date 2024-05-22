Everblades Blank Thunder 4-0 in Game 3

May 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder's Jackson van de Leest battles Florida Everblades' Joe Pendenza

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder's Jackson van de Leest battles Florida Everblades' Joe Pendenza(Adirondack Thunder)

ESTERO - Cam Johnson denied all 26 shots that he faced as the Florida Everblades shutout the Adirondack Thunder in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday night, 4-0. With the victory, Florida took a 2-1 lead in the series.

Florida scored three goals in the opening period to take a 3-0 lead. Jordan Sambrook opened the scoring at 6:33 of the first frame as he sent a wrist shot in from the right point. The goal was Sambrook's second of the playoffs with assists from Todd Skirving and Josh Ho-Sang for the opening goal.

Mark Senden gave Florida a 2-0 lead as he fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Isaac Poulter from inside the right circle. The goal was Senden's fifth of the playoffs from Cole Moberg and Oliver Chau at the 12:38 mark of the first period.

The Everblades took a 3-0 lead with a power-play goal at 15:24 of the first period as Matt Wedman sent a wrist shot in from the left-wing circle for his fourth of the playoffs. Assists were given to Josh Ho-Sang and Sean Josling and Adirondack trailed 3-0 after one period. Florida held the shot advantage after 20 minutes, 14-4.

After no scoring in the second period, Jeremy Brodeur replaced Isaac Poulter in net to start the third period. Bobo Carpenter added an empty-net goal with 1:10 left in the third period in the 4-0 win. Cam Johnson denied all 26 shots he faced in the victory.

The Thunder take on the Everblades in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy a FREE watch party inside Heritage Hall at Cool Insuring Arena. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and drinks and food will be available for purchase.

Game 6, if necessary, will be Tuesday, May 28 at Cool Insuring Arena. Tickets are on sale now ONLINE ONLY. If Game 6 is guaranteed, fans can also get tickets by visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

### #ADKThunder

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.