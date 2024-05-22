ECHL Transactions - May 22
May 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 22, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Yushiroh Hirano, F activated from reserve
Add Erik Middendorf, F activated from reserve
Delete Travis Broughman, F placed on reserve
Delete T.J. Friedmann, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Cole Moberg, D activated from reserve
Delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on reserve
