ECHL Transactions - May 22

May 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 22, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Yushiroh Hirano, F activated from reserve

Add Erik Middendorf, F activated from reserve

Delete Travis Broughman, F placed on reserve

Delete T.J. Friedmann, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cole Moberg, D activated from reserve

Delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on reserve

