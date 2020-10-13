Everblades Agree to Terms with Adrian Clark

October 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla.- Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush and Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday that they've agreed to terms with rookie goaltender Adrian Clark for the 2020-21 season.

Clark enters his first professional season after playing four years at the NCAA Division I level with Dartmouth College from 2016-2020. In his four seasons in the Ivy League, Clark appeared in 80 career games and accumulated a .901 career save percentage. He also was named as an All-Ivy League selection two years in a row.

Prior to college, the Toronto, Ontario native spent time in the Central Canadian Hockey League and the Maritime Junior A Hockey League.

Clark joins Cam Johnson as the second goaltender to agree to terms with the Everblades for the 2020-21 season.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 season in December, 2020.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.