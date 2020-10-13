Join Us for Swamp Rabbits Day at the Triumph

Join the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for an incredible day with the Greenville Triumph!

The Triumph will be hosting and honoring the Swamp Rabbits Sunday, October 18 against Union Omaha at 3:00 p.m. on the heels of the news that the team will begin the 2020-21 season on December 11.

Meet co-owner of Spire Sports + Entertainment Jeff Dickerson head coach Andrew Lord, and the Rabbettes. And, while you're there, get your picture taken with the most lovable bunny in the Upstate, Stomper! As part of the festivities, Lord and John Harkes, head coach of the Triumph, will exchange jerseys in a pregame ceremony.

Before you head to Legacy Early College Field, please refer to the Safe Stadium Guidelines .

