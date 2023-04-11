Eventful Homestand Ends in Split for AquaSox

There was a little bit of everything in Everett as Funko Field joyously re-welcomed fans and players for opening weekend. A walk-off win, a heartbreaking one-run loss, and a rainout, re-introduced the Everett faithful to the highs, lows, and unpredictability that is baseball in the Pacific Northwest.

Friday was marked by the pomp, circumstance, and relief of opening day, as the AquaSox welcomed Eugene Emeralds to commence the 2023 campaign. Both lineups came out with early fireworks, scoring one each in the first inning. Tyler Locklear picked up the first RBI of the 2023 season for Everett.

The two pitching staffs quickly calmed things down, not allowing any runs until the seventh. Juan Mercedes lived up to all the hype that comes with being an Opening Day starter. Going six strong innings, only allowing one run and striking out nine.

Harry Ford introduced himself to the Everett faithful with RBI singles in the seventh and tenth as the frogs continued to go back and forth with their central Oregon rivals. Sox fans are hoping this is the first of many big hits from the young and promising catcher.

Opening day is always a reminder of the excitement and memories that come with America's summer pastime. The AquaSox took this sentiment to heart, giving their fans an extra inning contest that ultimately ended on a Walking Cabrera walk-off single that boomed off the outfield wall, gave Everett a 4-3 win, and sent AquaSox fans into the streets of Everett with smiles on their faces, happy that baseball was back once again.

But baseball is not a sport of merely smiles and good times. It is also a sport of failure and realism. The AquaSox quickly were reminded of this when they lost a heartbreaker by the same score that delivered them victory the night before, 4-3.

It was the Emeralds who collected clutch hits in the eighth and ninth, scoring three runs in the final two frames to pick up the win.

Still, Saturday's contest was not without its bright spots for the frogs. Hogan Windish picked up his first two home runs of the season, showing off impressive power that Everett hopes will help power their lineup as the young campaign progresses.

While their pitching stumbled at the end of the game, Reid Morgan, Luis Curvelo, and Peyton Alford started the game with 7.1 innings of zero earned runs and nine strikeouts.

