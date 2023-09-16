Evansville Powers Past Quebec to Win Game Three of FLCS

Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters hit a franchise postseason record six home runs to rout the Quebec Capitales 14-5 in game three of the Frontier League Championship Series on Friday night at Bosse Field.

Evansville forces a game four in the series on Saturday night, with Quebec now leading the best of five series 2-1.

The Otters scored in seven of eight offensive innings, totaling 13 hits while six different players hit home runs. Noah Myers led Evansville with three hits and two RBIs, finishing a double shy of the cycle.

After Quebec scratched across a run in the top of the first, Myers sparked Evansville leading off the bottom half of the frame with a solo home run.

Josh Allen followed by being hit by a pitch. Jeffrey Baez then poked a single through the left side and Dakota Phillips singled, scoring two runs for a 3-1 Evansville lead after one inning.

Justin Felix hit a solo blast to leadoff the second - his second straight game with a home run.

Quebec followed with a run in the third but Dakota Phillips answered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame.

The Capitales trimmed the deficit to two with a two-RBI single in the fourth.

The fifth inning helped the Otters pull away. Phillips walked to start the frame and Gary Mattis notched a single. Jomar Reyes then blasted a ball over the right field wall for a 9-4 Otters lead.

Kona Quiggle hit a solo home run in the sixth and Myers added another run in the seventh on an RBI triple down the right field line.

Mattis provided the exclamation mark in the eighth with a three-run home run to left.

Starter Tim Holdgrafer earned the win for Evansville, tossing five innings while allowing two earned runs with three strikeouts. The Otters bullpen allowed just one run. Kevin Davis worked a perfect seventh inning and Leoni De La Cruz pitched the final two innings.

Quebec used five different pitchers with four allowing a home run. Starter Steven Fuentes suffered the loss, allowing five earned runs in three runs.

All nine Otters' starters scored with eight players recording a hit. Quiggle recorded two hits with two runs while both Phillips and Mattis drove in three as part of two-hit nights.

A crowd of 4,632 cheered the Otters to victory - the largest crowd at Bosse Field for a playoff game since 2006.

