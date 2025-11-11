MLS FC Cincinnati

Evander and Michael Bradley Join the Show!: this Is MLS

Published on November 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati YouTube Video


Sacha Kljestan, Kevin Egan, and Bradley Wright-Phillips host this week's This is MLS!

Check out the FC Cincinnati Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from November 11, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central