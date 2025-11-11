Evander and Cincy to Battle Messi and Inter Miami in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Semifinal: this Is MLS
Published on November 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati YouTube Video
Check out the FC Cincinnati Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from November 11, 2025
- Six Additional Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for November FIFA Window - Seattle Sounders FC
- Prince Owusu Called up by Ghana - Club de Foot Montreal
- CF Montréal Announces Changes to Coaching Staff - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF and Fracht Host Thanksgiving Initiative for Hope South Florida Families - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Seven FC Cincinnati Players Called up During November FIFA International Window
- FC Cincinnati to Host Inter Miami CF in Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday, November 23
- FC Cincinnati Storm Back and Set Hell Is Real Ablaze, Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinal in 2-1 Game 3 Thriller
- FC Cincinnati Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinals, Will Host Inter Miami CF
- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela Called up to United States U21 Men's National Team Training Camp