ESPN Billings to Carry Mustangs Games

April 13, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







BILLINGS, Montana - The Billings Mustangs announced on Wednesday that all team broadcasts will return to ESPN Billings 910 AM / 105.5 FM for the 2022 season. Billings only 24/7 sports radio station will once again be the home of all 96 Mustangs games.

ESPN Billings has carried Billings Mustangs professional baseball since 2013 and is set to begin their ninth season as the exclusive radio home of the Mustangs.

"We're thrilled to announce our continuing partnership with ESPN Billings and Desert Mountain Broadcasting," said Mustangs General Manager Gary Roller. "We've developed a quality working relationship over the past several years and look forward to not only the upcoming '22 season, but many seasons to come."

Additionally, the Mustangs have hired a new Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations, tabbing Brennan Mense to handle play-by-play duties for all 96 games this season as well as media relations tasks with the franchise. Mense replaces Thomas Zinzarella, who accepted a similar position with the Class-AA Biloxi Shuckers of the Southern League during the off-season.

Mense, a native of Shawnee, Kansas, arrives in Billings with multiple seasons of professional baseball experience, both at the independent and affiliated levels.

Most recently, he served as the voice of the MINK League's Joplin Outlaws in 2021, following single-season stints as the Broadcasting and Media Relations Assistant with the independent Gary SouthShore RailCats in 2018 and Class-A Bowling Green Hot Rods in 2019. He also served as the play-by-play voice for the Garden City Wind of the independent Pecos League in 2015.

"After two years away from minor league baseball, I am extremely excited to be back," Mense said. "Having grown up around independent baseball, the opportunity to tell the stories present in this unique level of baseball is a dream come true."

The Mustangs kick off their 69th season of play and second season as an MLB Partner League club on Wednesday, May 25th, in Missoula against the PaddleHeads. The Mustangs home opener at Dehler Park is scheduled for Saturday, May 28th, against the Northern Colorado Owlz. Visit billingsmustangs.com and follow the Mustangs on social media for ticket information, team news and more.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from April 13, 2022

ESPN Billings to Carry Mustangs Games - Billings Mustangs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.