Ernesto Martinez Jr. Named Southern League Player of the Week

September 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Ernesto Martinez Jr.

BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers' first baseman Ernesto Martinez Jr. was named the Southern League Player of the Week for the week of August 26 to September 1, 2024. It marks Martinez's first career weekly award and he becomes the second Shuckers hitter this season to be named the Southern League Player of the Week, joining Carlos Rodriguez, who won the award on May 6.

During a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits, Martinez went 12-for-30 (.400) with 4 doubles, 3 home runs and 8 RBI. His 7 extra-base hits ranked second in Double-A during the series. In the second half (since 6/25), Martinez ranks among the Double-A leaders in OPS (5th, .943), average (6th, .325), on-base percentage (6th, .420) and slugging percentage (8th, .523). During the half, 18 of Martinez's 49 hits have gone for extra bases, including 11 doubles, 2 triples and 5 home runs.

