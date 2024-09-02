Elison Joseph, Yolbert Sanchez Named Farm Bureau Pitcher & Player of the Week

September 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau proudly announce that RHP Elison Joseph and INF Yolbert Sanchez have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week for August 27-September 2.

Joseph, 23, made three appearances in last week's series win in Pensacola, going 2-for-2 in save opportunities, allowing no hits, walking two, and striking out four. Since his promotion to Mississippi on July 9, the San Pedro de Macoris, DR native has a 1.10 ERA over 16 games and 16.1 innings pitched, going 5-for-6 in save opportunities, walking 12, and striking out 21. Joseph didn't allow a run over his first seven M-Braves games and 7.1 innings and did not allow a hit over his first five games and 6.0 innings. In 35 games this season between High-A Rome and Mississippi, Joseph is 2-2 with a 2.02 ERA (11 ER/49.0 IP), 25 walks, 67 strikeouts, going 7-for-8 in save chances, and holding the opposition to a .166 batting average.

Joseph was signed by the Atlanta Braves as a free agent on November 22, 2019.

Sanchez, 27, kept his consistent bat working for the M-Braves this past week, batting .471 (8-for-17) with a double, home run, and four runs in four games. Sanchez capped off his week with three hits on August 29, then blasting a home run on August 30. The Havanna, Cuba native has hit in 15 of his last 18 games since August 4, leading the league by batting .420 with 11 multi-hit games. Since June 30, Sanchez ranks fourth in the Southern League by batting .331 in 36 games.

The Atlanta Braves signed Sanchez as a minor league free agent on January 24 after spending his first four pro seasons in the White Sox organization.

After an off day on Monday, the M-Braves will begin their final homestand at Trustmark Park on Tuesday night against the Trustmark Park. Tuesday is Dog Days with all dogs are welcome, as well as $2 hot dogs.

The final homestand is September 3-8 against the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park. The historic final homestand will include a Mystery Giveaway on Friday, September 6, featuring bobbleheads and other collector's items. Saturday, September 7, is the final Post-Game Fireworks Show, and on Sunday, September 8, the first 1,000 fans will get Mississippi Braves Collectors Coin, commemorating the Farewell Season of Mississippi Braves baseball. Before the final home game, fans can come onto the field and take photos with M-Braves players and coaches.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4 to book their group.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.