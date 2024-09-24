Ernesto Martinez Jr., Blake Holub Named Southern League All-Stars

September 24, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers first-baseman Ernesto Martinez Jr. and reliever Blake Holub were named 2024 Southern League All-Stars. It marks the fifth time in franchise history that multiple Shuckers were named to the post-season All-Star team and the second consecutive season after a franchise-record four players were named All-Stars in 2023.

Martinez, in his first full season at the Double-A level, appeared in a team-high 110 games, including 86 starts at first base. He finished the year among the Southern League leaders in doubles (1 st, 30), OPS (2 nd, .831), extra-base hits (3 rd, 45), slugging percentage (3 rd, .466), hits (4 th, 114), on-base percentage (5 th, .365), average (6 th, .284), RBI (6 th, 62) and strikeout rate (7 th, 16.8%). His 45 extra-base hits ranked as the seventh-most in a single season in franchise history.

In the second half, beginning on June 25, Martinez led the Southern League in average (.346, 65-for-188), doubles (15) and slugging percentage (.543). He finished among the top three in the league over that span in OPS (2 nd, .981), on-base percentage (3 rd, .438) and hits (T-3rd, 65). Martinez also recorded 20 stolen bases in 2024, the most in a season since he set a career-high with 30 in 2021 with the Single-A Carolina Mudcats.

Holub, in his first season in the Brewers organization, made 20 appearances with the Shuckers over two different stints, from May 19 to July 2 and from August 16 until the end of the season. Over his 20 appearances, he had a 0.34 ERA (1er, 26.1ip) with 29 strikeouts and 5 walks. Holub finished the year among the Southern League leaders (min. 20ip) in ERA (2 nd, 0.34) and groundball rate (7 th, 59.2%). Holub also went 8-of-9 in save opportunities, tied for the 6 th -most in the Southern League.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. The Shuckers will return to Keesler Federal Park for their 10th anniversary season in April. Fans can see the 2025 home schedule by visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.