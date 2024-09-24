Trio of Trash Pandas Earn All-Star Nods

MADISON, Ala. - Minor League BaseballTM has announced three Trash Pandas were selected to the 2024 Southern League Postseason All-Star team. OF Gustavo Campero, RHP Caden Dana, and INF Eric Wagaman were voted on by Southern League managers.

The honors cap off MiLB campaigns that each ended with Major League call-ups. The Los Angeles Angels, the MLB affiliate of the Trash Pandas, promoted the trio to the club's roster in September.

Gustavo Campero, who has since celebrated his 27th birthday, was the Trash Pandas 2024 Hitter of the Year. The Columbian native enjoyed a breakout season in Rocket City. In 93 games, hit .279 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI, and stole 29 bases. A seven-year professional, he made his MLB debut with the Angels on September 15 and has gone 8-for-28 (.286) through his first eight games at the sport's highest level.

20-year-old Caden Dana was the consensus top prospect within the Angels organization heading into the season. The Upstate New York native finished his Trash Pandas tenure with a 9-7 record and 2.52 ERA in 23 starts. He struck out 147 batters in 135.2 innings, leading the League in strikeouts, innings pitched, batting average against, and WHIP at the time of his promotion. He led all of MiLB with 14 quality starts and picked up one more in Anaheim. The right-hander picked up the victory in his first MLB start on September 1 against Seattle allowing two runs in six innings of work.

The path was a bit windier for Eric Wagaman. Selected by the Angels from the Yankees prior to the season in the Triple-A Rule 5 Draft, the 27-year-old occupied both corner outfield and infield spots for Andy Schatzley this season. In 94 games, the Southern California native hit .260 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI. He was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on August 4 and was leading the League with 23 doubles and 39 extra-base hits. He pinch-hit in his MLB debut for his hometown Angels on September 10 and started the club's next 11 games at third base.

