Erie SeaWolves Introduce New Children's Book

January 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Erie, PA) - The Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are excited to announce the release of a heartwarming children's book titled A Mascot Tale: The Untold Story of C. Wolf. The book, written and digitally illustrated by Kevin Coleman, takes young readers on an imaginative journey that explores the origins of beloved team mascot, C. Wolf.

The book touches on the themes of overcoming challenges, finding your unique talents, and the power of positive encouragement. The story parallels the author's own journey as an Autistic student.

Coleman, 22, was diagnosed with Autism in 2006. A 2021 graduate of McDowell High School, Kevin also studied Graphic Media & Design at Erie County Technical School. He is currently enrolled and studying animation at PennWest Edinboro. Kevin, who is the son of SeaWolves Team President Greg Coleman, is a member of the Wolfpack Entertainment Team and performs under the moniker of 'Sharkbait' at SeaWolves home games.

"I enjoy origin stories, and it was fun to bring C. Wolf's story to life," said the author. "I hope SeaWolves fans enjoy reading this tale."

The book is available for purchase at the UPMC Park Team Store and online at SeaWolves.com for $12. A portion of the proceeds from each book sold will be donated to the Autism Society Northwestern Pennsylvania, an organization dedicated to supporting individuals with Autism and their families in the region.

The book will also be the centerpiece of C. Wolf's Reading Club, presented by the Erie County Community College. The SeaWolves community relations team will read the book to Erie-area students as a part of the program, which challenges students to read eight books from January through the end of March. Students who complete the challenge are rewarded with a free ticket to a SeaWolves game. To schedule a C. Wolf's Reading Club appearance for your class, contact Laina Banic at 814-456-1300 ext. 204 or via email at lbanic@seawolves.com.

