Episode 18: Albany Forward Tye Kurtz + Week 20 Recap

April 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves star forward Tye Kurtz joins the show to discuss the team's recent win over San Diego and the hunt for the postseason.
