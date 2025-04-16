Episode 18: Albany Forward Tye Kurtz + Week 20 Recap
April 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves YouTube Video
Albany FireWolves star forward Tye Kurtz joins the show to discuss the team's recent win over San Diego and the hunt for the postseason.
Check out the Albany FireWolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 16, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albany FireWolves Stories
- Albany FireWolves Can Clinch NLL Playoff Spot this Weekend
- Kurtz Scores 6 Goals in FireWolves' 12-10 Win Over San Diego to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
- Albany FireWolves Face San Diego Seals in Must Win Game on Retro Night Presented by La Salle Institute
- Joe Nardella: A Force in the Faceoff Circle
- Kate Kostanoski Named Albany FireWolves Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany