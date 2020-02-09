Enforcers Have All the Answers, Down Port Huron 6-3

Port Huron Prowlers react after an Elmira Enforcers' goal

(Port Huron Prowlers) Port Huron Prowlers react after an Elmira Enforcers' goal(Port Huron Prowlers)

Every time the Prowlers started to get momentum on their side, the Enforcers would answer right back.

The scoring started when Gino Mini scored from the top of the right wing circle when he picked the top left corner.

After an Ahmed Mafouz power play goal gave the Enforcers a 2-0 lead, Dalton Jay would pick a corner and bring the Prowlers within one.

Just a few minutes later and Hudson Michaelis would get around the Port Huron defense and put Elmira up 3-1.

Bobby Sokol would keep the Prowlers close, netting a powerplay goal to again bring Port Huron within a goal.

Exactly two minutes after Sokol's goal, Kyle Stevens would again push the Enforcers lead to two.

Midway through the third, Jonathon Juliano tipped a Bryan Parsons shot to give Port Huron life, making it 4-3.

However, two Tyler Gjurich goals would be too much for Port Huron to overcome.

The Prowlers will be in action again on Friday, when they take on the Mentor Ice Breakers. Puck will drop at 7:30 pm.

