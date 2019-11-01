Enforcers Get First Win of the Season in Overtime Fashion; Columbus Takes a Point

November 1, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





Columbus, GA - The River Dragons took a point in their home opener but fell in overtime to the Elmira Enforcers 4-3 on Friday.

Elmira got the first goal in a lucky break situation. On a dump-in from the right wing, Jared Rutledge roamed out of his net to play the puck behind the net but the puck took a strange bounce off the kick plate and bounced to the slot for an all-alone Brandon Tucker to slam home for Elmira's first goal of the season (they were shutout in their first two games by Carolina).

The River Dragons would answer back with a power play goal from Zach Pease after a scrum in front saw Troy Passingham cough up enough of a rebound to put it in. The joy wouldn't last long as Ahmed Mahfouz fired a lser into the top-right corner just 33 seconds later to restore Elmira's lead.

In the second period it would again be Elmira striking first, this time Andrew Harrison with the goal, however in reverse fashion from the previous period Columbus answered quickly with Tim Santopoalo on a rebound from a wrap-around from one of the newest River Dragons David Powlowski. The difference between those two goals was 1:04.

Facing a one-goal deficit midway through the third period MJ Graham would set a crowd of 4,000+ ablaze with a goal that beat Passingham five-hole and tied the game at 3. The jubilation continued all throughout, however a Levi Lind delay of game penalty with 1:40 left in regulation made for some tense moment.

The River Dragons would kill off the entire penalty including all 20 seconds in the 4-on-3 overtime power play situation. After a whistle the play returned to 3-on-3 and 46 seconds into the overtime Tucker scored his second of the night to finish the game and give Elmira the third point.

Troy Passingham takes the overtime win stopping 29 of 32 shots faced. Jared Rutledge took his first loss of the year in a 43 save effort.

The same two teams go at it again tomorrow night with a 6:05 puck drop from the Civic Center and a 5:35 pregame show on YouTube and WRCG.

Three Stars of the game

Brandon Tucker

MJ Graham

Chad Herron

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.