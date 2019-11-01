Rumble Bees Suffer Third Consecutive Setback At Home, Falling To Mentor, 7-2

BATTLE CREEK, MI - Playing game number three of a season-opening five games' homestand, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees bowed to the visiting Mentor Ice Breakers, 7-2, Friday night on home ice at The Rink Battle Creek.

Five consecutive strikes from the Ice Breakers, including a four-goals' second period flurry proved to be the turning point in the first of four consecutive clashes, spanning back-to-back weekends between the two newly-created inter-divisional foes.

After falling behind early in the first period, 1-0, Battle Creek riposted when right wing Carl Mansson became his club's first two-goal cannoneer when he delivered the game-tying goal at 14:59 of the same stanza.

However, the middle frame of the game became Battle Creek's undoing due to Mentor's second period uprising.

Eli Kinsman did make matters more respectable for the Rumble Bees late in the third period at the 19:40 mark when he connected on a scintillating unassisted goal after stealing the puck from the defense directly in front of the Mentor cage.

The Mentor attack was spearheaded by its number one line of Parker Moskal, Jon Buttitta and Declan Conway as the trio combined for 5-goals, 6-assists, 11-total points. Buttitta was (2-3-5), with 1-SHG and 1-PPG while Moskal (2-1-3) registered both of his goals at 1:35 and 1:26 respectively of the first and second periods. Conway (1-2-3) engineered the ultimate GWG.

Mentor outshot the Rumble Bees, 50-15 including a mammoth 22-4 bulge in the final stanza. Making his third straight start, Jake Mullen absorbed the defeat for Battle Creek while Austyn Roudebush earned the victory, turning aside 13-shots.

The Rumble Bees power play was 0-6; Mentor's man advantage percolated to the tune of 2-3.

The same two teams will tangle Saturday night at 7:35 pm at The Rink on Habitat for Humanity Night.

The Rumble Bees now stand at 3(0-3-0); Mentor's mark is 3(2-1-0).

