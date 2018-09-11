Ems One Win Away from Ultimate Worst-to-First Journey, up 2-0 in Championship Series

EUGENE, OR - Well, the Bad News Ems are now one win away from capturing the 2018 Northwest League Championship, defeating the Spokane Indians in Game 2 of the series, 4-0. The win marks the Ems' 4th victory in a row, all in the postseason.

The offense jumped on Spokane right from the get-go, with Levi Jordan doubling home Nelson Velazquez and Luke Reynolds in the first, before Grant Fennell singled home Jordan for the early 3-0 lead. Adding a late run in the 7th, the Emeralds then cruised to the 4-0 victory. Jack Patterson, Eugenio Palma, and Sean Barry combined on the shutout effort. In the playoffs, the Ems' bullpen has combined for 20 shutout innings.

Game 3 of the series is set for Tuesday, September 11th, with first pitch at 7:05pm at PK Park. Box seat tickets are only $5, and this might be the final time for everyone to enjoy a game at PK Park this year! Not only that, come enjoy $3 Ninkasi, $3 32oz Pepsi products, and $6 24oz Sol Cerveza. The Ems will also transform to Los Monarcas de Eugene for the final time on the year! The biggest underdog story in Northwest League history just might finish up its final chapter tomorrow...

The Eugene Emeralds are the short-season Class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For the third consecutive season, the Ems will be in the NWL Championship series, looking to avenge last season's loss to Vancouver. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and were nominated for the Larry MacPhail Award for a seventh consecutive year in 2017. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

