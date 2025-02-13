Empire Strykers Highlight Exciting Indoor Soccer Action on Fox Good Day LA's The Hookup

February 13, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







The Empire Strykers brought the energy of professional indoor soccer to The Hookup on Fox's Good Day LA! During the appearance, Jeff Burum expressed his passion for the sport and shared why indoor soccer is one of the most exciting and fast-paced games fans can experience.

With unmatched enthusiasm, Jeff highlighted the Strykers' dynamic gameplay, the electric atmosphere at our matches, and how the sport continues to captivate audiences of all ages. He also made sure to let Southern California soccer fans know that now is the perfect time to grab their tickets and witness the action live at Toyota Arena in Ontario!

Don't miss your chance to be part of the thrilling Strykers experience. Secure your tickets today and get ready for nonstop indoor soccer excitement!

