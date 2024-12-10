Empire Hungry for First Win against Visiting Utica

Ontario, Calif. - Inside Empire Strykers camp, this week has been all about quickly shaking off the proverbial punches to the face the team took in its 2024-25 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) opener away to reigning back-to-back champion Chihuahua Savage. With the Strykers' first home game of the season right around the corner, the Southern Californians enter the final stretch of preparations for Friday's match against Utica City FC with optimism and a changed strategy from the one chosen by head coaching prodigy Onua Obasi for the tough test in Mexico.

0-1-0 (wins-losses-shootout/overtime losses) Empire takes on 0-0-0 Utica on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 7:35 PM PST. The clash at Ontario's Toyota Arena will be streamed exclusively in English on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Tickets are available at www.TheEmpireStrykers.com.

"We always knew it would be challenging against Chihuahua on the road," said Strykers midfielder Cyro Oliveira. "Our plan was to stay in the game by being organized and not making a lot of mistakes. For the most part, I thought we did that early on. It just became a matter of them capitalizing on their set plays and being really clinical. We did our best to follow Coach Obasi's directions, and we did a good job during certain stretches, so there are positives to take into the next game."

The clash with the Savage at Corner Sport Arena marked a special occasion for Oliveira. Having joined Empire after three campaigns with professional outdoor side Los Angeles Force, the Brazilian made his MASL debut against one of the top indoor outfits in the world. Entering in the second half, he helped visibly energize his fellow Strykers and even managed to collect his maiden attacking point on a field that is notorious around the league for its short dimensions.

"When the coach called my name, I felt ready and wanted to help the team," recalled Oliveira. "Since it was my first game, I had some nerves, but that went away quickly. It was pretty intense playing the defending champions in front of a big crowd at their arena. Although our training field isn't much bigger than Chihuahua's field, it was impressive to see how they click in such a tight space. I'm happy I got my first minutes and my first assist. It feels like my season has really started."

In its 10-3 victory, the Savage boasted three-point performances from defender Roberto Escalante, midfielder Carlos Hernandez and forward Hugo Puentes as well as outstanding displays from both goalkeepers. With veteran Diego Reynoso playing roughly three quarters of the game and registering a .857 save percentage, understudy Luan Teles also put up an impressive number at .833.

With Empire down 1-6 late in the third period, Cyro Oliveira embarked on an explosive individual run into the attacking half. Following some skillful footwork, the 26-year-old found himself just outside the top of the arc and released a low, right-footed hit that was touched home at the doorstep by lurking forward Abdul Mansaray.

"I was definitely taking a shot," offered Oliveira, "but in this sport you try to aim for the far post so someone can tap it in if you don't score directly. Luckily, it worked out that way."

The native of Bauru, Brazil is one of a few offseason signings who are converts from the outdoor game. For the most part, the Strykers focused on reacquiring fan favorites from previous campaigns.

Back in 2023, the club had parted ways with nearly all of its established veterans and replaced the vast majority with young, hungry prospects who had never played elite indoor soccer. The experiment did not pan out, as 2023-24 saw Empire frequently outsmarted by more experienced opponents. In response, this year, the front office made a slew of moves to try and address the unintended consequences of the previous roster overhaul.

In addition to reigning MASL Defender of the Year Robert Palmer, two more key contributors from the organization's best ever finish recently rejoined in midfielder Jorge DeLeon and backstop Claysson De Lima. As DeLeon missed just one of nine playoff games en route to the Ontario Fury (today's Strykers) reaching the 2021 final series, De Lima's standout performances in the regular season saw him take home MASL Goalkeeper of the Year honors.

Amid last month's ownership and roster shakeup within the Texas Outlaws, Empire also managed to snatch up club icon Andy Reyes and Mexican Emmanuel Aguirre. Reyes played 77 times for the Fury between 2015 and 2021, making six appearances in his final campaign before missing much of the team's run to the championship series due to injury. Fellow defender Aguirre spent 2021-22 with Ontario.

Like Reyes and Aguirre at Texas, the Strykers' Momo Gueye, Justin Stinson and Alan Perez last season set career highs in several major statistical categories.

In addition to securing the services of Palmer, De Lima, DeLeon, Reyes and Aguirre, the Strykers front office lured ex-Fury defender Jose "Bebe" Gonzalez out of retirement and finalized two more major acquisitions. While 2023-24 MASL MVP Genaro Castillo has been waiting to learn whether he will receive the necessary visa, the signing of Englishman Alex Bradley has been more straightforward, as the Milwaukee Wave legend has played in the league for the past seven years.

Staying true to the overarching theme of the past few months, Empire also opted for a familiar face at head coach, with Onua Obasi replacing Paul Wright. An MASL veteran who played for the Fury in 2021-22, Obasi is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young coaches in the sport. The Englishman led Newtown Pride FC to a 2023 triumph and a 2024 semifinal appearance at The Soccer Tournament (TST), a high-profile 7v7 competition with a million-dollar prize pot.

Against visiting Utica, the Strykers' new man at the helm will look for strong defending from club legend Israel "Izzy" Sesay as well as captain Palmer and Momo Gueye. Palmer led the league in blocked opposition shots last season (86), with Gueye (26) finishing atop the Empire roster.

On offense, Obasi's squad is spearheaded by two-time FIFA World Cup veteran Marco Fabián. Despite his team's struggles in 2023-24, the Mexican star managed to claim MASL Newcomer of the Year and Elite Six honors after sharing the Golden Boot for most goals scored (35) with Kansas City's Zach Reget. Fabián also ranked tied for first in power play goals (6), tied for fifth in points-per-game average (2.2 in 21 games) and sixth in total points (47). At Chihuahua, the former CD Guadalajara ace opened his scoring account for the current campaign, his bullet from range finding its way inside the far post for a truly memorable tally.

Fellow midfielder Justin Stinson finished last season on loan with the Tacoma Stars. Stinson's combined totals saw him place second on the Strykers behind Fabián in goals (23), points (38) and points-per-game average (1.8 in 21 games). The Missouri native also claimed runner-up on the roster in assists (15) behind Stefan Mijatovic, who was traded to Tacoma three weeks ago. Alan Perez (13) ranked third-highest in the category among all Empire players.

On Friday, the main obstacles to Fabián and company succeeding on attack will likely be Juan Alava and Nelson Santana. Alava led Utica's roster in blocked opposition shots last season (29), with Santana (26) a close second.

The team's offense will be without the lethal duo of Mohamed Ndiaye and Franck Tayou. While Ndiaye had the fourth-most assists league-wide (20) in 2023-24, Tayou placed in the top ten in goals, assists, points and points-per-game average. With both Ndiaye and Tayou having recently joined the St. Louis Ambush, their former club has inked legendary attacker Vinicius Dantas to try and replace the pair's sizeable output. Forward Dantas is coming off one of his best ever MASL campaigns, having tormented opposition defenders as he led the Texas Outlaws into the playoffs.

Finishing second in the league in points-per-game average (2.6 in 18 games), Dantas also ranked tied for sixth in both goals (28) and points (47) as well as tied for seventh in assists (19). This season, the 35-year-old will look for support from third-year Utica midfielder Nilton de Andrade, whose second MASL campaign saw him tie for ninth in goals (26), for tenth in points (41) and for first in short-handed goals (2). In addition, De Andrade had the second-most assists (15) and the second-highest points-per-game average (2.0 in 21 games) of all current Utica players.

The Strykers' opponents from New York State will be eager to start their season on the right foot as they look for a third straight playoff appearance. In 2023-24, the side coached by the experienced Hewerton Moreira finished second in the Eastern Conference with a 17-6-1 record, followed by a first-round postseason exit against eventual runners-up Kansas City Comets.

Empire's Cyro Oliveira offered a cautiously optimistic preview of Friday's fixture, contrasting it with his side's defeat to the Savage in Mexico.

"We will approach Utica very differently because it's a totally different type of game that's played on a much bigger field and in front of our fans," said the Brazilian. "At Chihuahua, the main goal was to neutralize the opponent and to avoid getting exposed by minimizing errors. Playing at home, we need to impose our game more, which means trying to put together long spells of possession and being a lot more creative with the ball. If we succeed, we have a good chance to get our first win."

The Empire Strykers take on Utica City FC in their 2024-25 MASL home opener on Friday, December 13, at 7:35 PM PST. Season tickets may be found here and single-game tickets here.

