Emma Tiedemann Named Maine's Sportscaster of the Year

January 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' Director of Broadcasting and play-by-play voice, Emma Tiedemann, has been named Maine's 2024 Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

The award is voted on by members of the media in the state.

The NSMA will honor its award winners during the organization's 65th awards weekend and national convention, to be held this summer in North Carolina.

"It is a huge honor to receive such a prestigious award," said Tiedemann. "I am truly grateful for the support of everyone at the Portland Sea Dogs, especially my former broadcast partner Rylee Pay. I am excited to continue striving for excellence on Sea Dogs broadcasts in 2025."

Tiedemann is entering her fifth season with the Sea Dogs and 12th year in baseball. She became the second-ever female broadcaster in Minor League Baseball history when she was hired by the Lexington Legends in 2018 then joined the Sea Dogs in 2020.

She was part of the first female duo to broadcast a game in Red Sox history on August 26, 2024 when she joined Portland's Broadcast and Media Relations Assistant Rylee Pay on NESN. They broadcasted alongside Dave O'Brien and Kevin Youkilis at Fenway Park.

Tiedemann is on the call for every Portland Sea Dogs game, home, on the road and for possible playoffs, totaling over 138 games a year. Every game can be heard live on WPEI 95.5 and 95.9 FM while home games can also be seen on MLB.TV and the Bally Live app.

She also broadcasts basketball for the University of New Hampshire and the University of New England and is a producer and host for the Maine Celtics on the Big Jab (WJJB 96.3 FM).

In 2023, Tiedemann was a Mainebiz 40 Under 40 honoree.

The National Sports Media Association, Inc. (NSMA) is an organization that honors excellence in the sports media industry while passing along knowledge and history through the generations.

Each year, NSMA members in each state elect a State Sportscaster of the Year and State Sportswriter of the Year, a National Sportscaster of the Year and National Sportswriter of the Year, and Hall of Fame inductees. Former winners include Joe Buck, Jim Nantz and Tom Verducci.

The Sea Dogs will open the 2025 season on the road in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Friday, April 4th. The home opener at Delta Dental Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th. Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from January 7, 2025

Emma Tiedemann Named Maine's Sportscaster of the Year - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.