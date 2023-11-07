Emeralds Win Golden Bobblehead Award for Best Promotion

Eugene Emeralds Exploding Whales jerseys

EUGENE, OREGON - The Eugene Emeralds were announced as the winners of the Golden Bobblehead award for the best promotion or event after honoring their local history with the Exploding Whales identity. It was announced the Emeralds won the award at the MiLB Fall meetings that are taking place in Las Vegas.

Allan Benavides, the Emeralds General Manager, had this to say about winning the prestigious award: "We're truly thankful for this recognition! "The Exploding Whales" was a labor of love which took years to develop. We owe a big thanks to our creative and merchandise team, as well as our friends in Florence and the Mammal Institute at Oregon State University."

It's the 5th time the Emeralds have won a golden bobblehead. In 2011, the Emeralds were awarded the Best Charity Promotion or Event Golden Bobblehead. In 2014, the Emeralds won the Best In-Game Promotion Golden Bobblehead. In 2016, the Emeralds were awarded two Golden Bobbleheads for Minor League Baseball's Best Community Promotion and Best Overall Promotion.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

