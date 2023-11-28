Emeralds Visiting Clubhouse Manager Takes Home Clubhouse Attendant Award

November 28, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OREGON - Minor League Baseball has announced the 2023 groundskeeper and clubhouse attendant awards. Travis Wong, the Emeralds visiting clubhouse attendant, has been given the award in the Northwest league. The winners were selected using the results of league managers, players and executives throughout the 2023 season.

"We are extremely proud of Travis Wong and applaud him on this well-earned recognition," said Eugene Emeralds General Manager, Allan Benavides. "We have a very difficult facility for our Visiting Clubhouse Manager to operate. Travis's tenacious work ethic was lauded by every single team that visited Eugene in 2023. We are very lucky to have him as a leader on our team."

"We are pleased to recognize the winners of these awards as they work tirelessly behind the scenes to provide the best possible environment for our players and staffs," said Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. "Their efforts are appreciated and do not go unnoticed by players and coaches throughout the Minor Leagues"

