Levi Weber Named NWL Groundskeeper of the Year

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Vancouver Canadians Head Groundskeeper Levi Weber as the 2023 Northwest League Groundskeeper of the Year.

After two calendar years without baseball at The Nat, Weber joined the C's prior to the 2022 season after stints with the Spokane Indians and at the Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Facility. His immediate impact last year sowed the seeds of what became a championship-caliber surface in 2023, as voted on by players, coaches and executives.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Minor League Baseball and the historic Northwest League," Weber said. "I'm really pumped to win the award and bring it back to Vancouver for the boys on the grounds crew and our front office staff."

The Colton, WA native graduated from Washington State University with a Double Major in Turfgrass Management and Vegetable Management and two minors in Horticulture and Agricultural Systems.

"Levi's technical know-how, dedication to his craft and passion for baseball are just a few of the qualities that make him an integral part of our organization and a deserving recipient of this award," Canadians GM Allan Bailey said. "The hard work of Levi and his crew over the last two years - especially his efforts in contending with unfavorable weather over the first month of this season - is deeply appreciated by the players, coaching staff, front office and fans."

As venerable Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium prepares to open its doors for the 2024 season come April - 73 years after it debuted in 1951 - Weber and the Canadians continue to write new chapters in its storied history.

The 2023 Northwest League Champion Vancouver Canadians begin the 2024 season on April 5 and celebrate the home opener on Tuesday, April 9. For tickets and more information, visit CanadiansBaseball.com.

