Eloy Room's Historic Game Growing USL: USL All Access

Published on June 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







On the latest episode of USL All Access, Devon Kerr and Izzy Sullivan discuss Eloy Room, Miami FC's goalkeeper who made himself a household name at the World Cup for Curaçao, updates from the Prinx Tires USL Cup, preview Colorado Springs and San Antonio's matchup, and run through some rapid-fire mid-season predictions and thoughts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 25, 2026

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