Rowdies Partner Again with PMB Events, Michelob Ultra for Round of 32 USA Soccer Watch Party at Al Lang Stadium

Published on June 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The summer of soccer continues at Al Lang Stadium, with the Tampa Bay Rowdies teaming up again with Pete Boland's PMB Events and Michelob Ultra to host a watch party for the USA's Round of 32 match on Wednesday, July 1.

Tickets for the watch party are available for $10, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Ocean Aid 360 for marine habitat restoration and The Williams Park Partnership, a nonprofit organization helping to revitalize St. Petersburg's historic urban park.

"The Rowdies are excited to welcome fans into Al Lang Stadium for what will be a can't-miss event for any local soccer fan," said Tampa Bay Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "PMB Events and Michelob Ultra have been great partners to work with through the opening rounds of the tournament. The response from fans at our initial watch party was tremendous, and I'm sure that the atmosphere at the July 1 watch party will top that."

This is the fourth watch party organized through the Rowdies partnership with PMB Events and Michelob Ultra, following successful events at Al Lang Stadium and Jannus Live for the USA's first two matches of the tournament and the upcoming watch party at Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill for the USA's group stage finale against Turkey on Thursday, June 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

Over three thousand of the region's most passionate soccer fans filled the stands of the Rowdies home stadium at the first watch party for the USA's opening match on June 12, creating an unforgettable and family-friendly environment to cheer on the Red, White, and Blue in the world's largest soccer tournament.

This time around, fans can expect an enhanced experience for the knockout stage watch party. In addition to a new and larger main screen, Cox Media will provide two additional screens in front of each dugout suite for fans to follow the action. The match will also be displayed on Al Lang Stadium's main videoboard to ensure no one in attendance misses a second of the excitement as the USA looks to book their spot in the Round of 16.

"We are incredibly proud to partner again with Michelob Ultra, Cox Media, and the Rowdies at this historic site on St. Pete's waterfront," said PMB Events Founder Pete Boland. "Al Lang is a special place to me, and the official home of soccer in Tampa Bay. It only makes sense for us to gather here to celebrate the atmosphere surrounding this historic run for USA Soccer."

The watch party is open to fans of all ages. Seating for the event is general admission and first come, first served. Parking in the Al Lang Stadium lot for the event is cash-only, with spots available for $10. Gates will open to fans at 6 p.m. ahead of the match's 8 p.m. kickoff. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets ahead of time and arrive early to avoid missing out on the opening whistle.

Official World Cup sponsor Michelob Ultra will be on hand with giveaways and swag for fans attendance, with radio stations 102.5 The Bone Magic 94.9 set to have a presence at the event as well. American Outlaw's local St. Petersburg chapter will also be on site, bringing the matchday atmosphere with a pre-match pep rally and songs throughout the night.

Food and drink concessions will be available to fans on the stadium concourse, including Colony Grill pizza. Fans can enjoy Anheuser-Busch products like Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, and NÜTRL for $5 at all concession stands. Non-alcoholic beverage offerings will also be available.

Visit rowdiessoccer.com/wcwp to learn more and purchase tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 25, 2026

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